× Ski Resorts Plan to Start Making Snow

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The nightly cold snaps expected over the next few days are good news to some ski resorts in our area.

In the Poconos, one ski resort plans to turn on the snow guns this Friday.

Grass covers the trails at Shawnee Mountain Ski Resort near Marshalls Creek, but with a cold snap on the way, workers are getting ready to turn on the snow guns.

Hey guess what? We're making snow this weekend. — Shawnee Mountain (@skishawnee) November 6, 2019

Michael Loshchiavo lives in Bushkill and he’s ready to break out his snowboard.

“It’s awesome and it’s really fun. We’ve been getting a lot more snow in the last few seasons, so I think it’s going to be a good year.”

Nick Fredericks is the president at Shawnee Mountain Ski Resort and his crews are getting ready to flip the snowmaking switch in just a few days.

“Friday night will be some serious snowmaking. It looks really good right through the end of next week. We are really excited,” Fredericks said.

Ideally, managers want trails open the day after Thanksgiving but about a foot of snow is needed first.

Fredericks tells Newswatch 16, as long as Mother Nature cooperates and temperatures are right, snowmaking should go smoothly.

“Anything below 32 with a medium humidity, 50 percent, 60 percent, we are making snow,” Fredericks explained.

Skiers and snowboarders are happy to hear that some resorts aren’t wasting any time.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Loshchiavo said. “The weather is dropping and this is going to be good.”

Other ski resorts in the Poconos have been teasing snowmaking on social media but have not set any start dates.