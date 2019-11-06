× Packing a Bag of Hope: New Project to Help Area Foster Kids

A new project is now underway to help area foster children.

The Lackawanna County Youth Advisory Board (YAB) is hosting a duffle bag drive.

The group wants to collect new or gently used duffle bags and suitcases to donate to young people going into foster care.

Many times, young people in foster care only have trash bags to move their belongings from home to home, and YAB wants to change this.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the project on Wednesday.

The Lackawanna County Youth Advisory Board (YAB) is made up of current and former foster care youth ages 14 to 21.

Youth leaders with YAB educate, advocate, and form partnerships to create positive change in the foster care system.

The duffle bags that are collected should be new or gently used.

Organizers are also asking people to stuff items in the duffle bags such as deodorant, hygiene products, and blankets.

Drop off Locations

Lackawanna County (through Thanksgiving):

Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Ave Scranton, PA 18503, 1st Floor Visitation/Independent Living

Taylor Library, 710 S Main St, Taylor, PA 18517

Luzerne County (through Christmas):

Luzerne County Children & Youth Services, 111 N Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

Susquehanna County (through December 6th):

TREHAB Community Resource Center, 14 Public Ave Montrose, PA 18801

Wyoming County (through December 6th):

TREHAB Community Resource Center, 102 Warren St, Tunkhannock, PA 18657

You can fill the bags with:

Soap

Shampoo

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Hairbrushes

Blankets

QUESTIONS?

If you have any questions, please contact Lindsey Glezen. She is the Independent Living Coordinator at Lackawanna County DHS/OYFS. Her phone number is (570) 241-5173, and her email is glezenl@lackawannacounty.org.

More PA foster care facts from the Lackawanna County Youth Advisory Board (YAB):

In Pennsylvania, as of March 31, 2019, there were 4,585 youth 14 and older in foster care and 16,054 total children in foster care.