Long-time boxing promoter Doug Long, is sticking his toe into MMA events, with the Maverick MMA 15 coming to Genetti's this weekend. Ten fights on the card, with the main event being Pittston's Kris Gratalo facing Matt Semelsberger. The winner is expected to be in line for a Middleweight Title fight.
Maverick MMA 15 coming to NEPA
-
Fight 4 Vets Boxing Event At Night For The First Time Labor Day Weekend
-
Outdoor Boxing in Downtown Scranton
-
Super 16 Team #9: Tamaqua
-
Chris Coyne boxing card
-
Boxing preview
-
-
Falcons Football Team Ready To Fly Again In 2019
-
Congressman Backs Plan to Increase Insurance Truckers Must Carry
-
Super 16 Team #4: Dallas
-
Bringing Bowling Back to Wyoming County
-
#2 Valley View And #3 Dallas Meet Again In The Regular Season
-
-
To The Sidelines: Refs, Umpires Quitting
-
Local Celebrities Serve Cocktails to Fight Cancer
-
Impeachment Inquiry Fuels Campaign Ads