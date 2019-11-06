Maverick MMA 15 coming to NEPA

Posted 6:41 pm, November 6, 2019, by

Long-time boxing promoter Doug Long, is sticking his toe into MMA events, with the Maverick MMA 15 coming to Genetti's this weekend.  Ten fights on the card, with the main event being Pittston's Kris Gratalo facing Matt Semelsberger.  The winner is expected to be in line for a Middleweight Title fight.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.