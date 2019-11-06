Fugitive Nabbed in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man who escaped from custody on Tuesday in Scranton has been captured in Lackawanna County.

The county sheriff says Michael Evans was captured around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near state game lands in Archbald.

Evans, who was on probation for drug charges, fled the probation office in handcuffs after he failed a drug test. Police searched several areas of the city after witnesses reported seeing Evans.

Authorities say Evans will be charged in Lackawanna County with escape, fleeing, and resisting arrest.