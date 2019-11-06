Dallas on Crestwood football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas crushed Crestwood 42-0 in week two, and plays the Comets again in the second round of the D2 'AAAA' playoffs. Don't tell Mountaineers Coach Rich Mannello that this is a pushover game, two years ago, his team were upset by Coughlin in Districts-the same Coughlin team Dallas drilled 54-7 in week one that season,