Coca-Cola Releases Two New Holiday Soda Flavors

Forget eggnog. Now you can toast the holiday season with a spicy Sprite or Coke?

Coca-Cola has introduced two new, limited-edition holiday flavors to sip on.

Winter spiced cranberry Sprite and cinnamon Coca-Cola.

The new Sprite flavor was actually created based on ideas from Sprite fans. The drink is basically a kicked-up version of Sprite cranberry.

Coke, of course, has had a lot of different flavors over the years, but Coca-Cola says this new cinnamon flavor is the first-ever holiday flavor for the US.

Who knows, maybe these holiday sodas will be a perfect accompaniment to Pringles’ “turducken” chips?