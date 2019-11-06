× Campus Coat Drive at ESU

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Piles of coats are starting to stack up inside a storage unit at Sycamore Suites on the campus of East Stroudsburg University.

It’s all part of the campus coat drive.

Summer Bledsoe is a senior and knows how difficult it can be for some students to buy something as simple as a winter coat.

“I never had a coat growing up. I actually did this back in high school and this is how I got my coat. So I wanted to give back,” said Bledsoe.

This is the first year for the campus coat drive.

Summer says she pitched the idea to members of the college’s National Residence Hall Honorary group earlier in the semester.

The organization looks out for the welfare of other students.

Dozens of coats have already been donated by staff and students.

“I think that it’s great. All of these coats just goes to show how much the community cares about the ESU students and that is what they need to see and hear,” said Bledsoe.

“I think it’s good. A lot of students here probably cannot afford coats, especially with the tuition they are paying. This is good,” said Damir Smith-Lockett, ESU sophomore.

Damir Smith-Lockett lives in Sycamore Suites and plans to donate some coats. He can’t believe it’s already time to bundle up.

“Yeah, this came around fast, especially here. I heard it’s supposed to snow. It’s supposed to snow, right,” said Smith-Lockett.

If you have a winter coat you can spare, you can drop it off at Sycamore Suites. You have until next Wednesday to do it.