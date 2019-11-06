Bridge in Schuylkill County Back Open after Repairs

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Finally, cars are able to cross this bridge near Cressona.

“We’re very happy that the bridge is now open, and traffic is flowing normally,” general manager Phil Keil Jr. said.

Repairs on the bridge along Route 901 in North Manheim Township started in late June. During the work, traffic was re-routed onto a temporary bridge along the roadway.

That traffic pattern and construction affected business here at Trail Gardens, a staple in this area since the 1970s.

“It had a large impact on our business while the traffic was re-routed over the temporary bridge, so we’re thrilled we’ll be going into our Christmas season with no complications for people trying to get in and out of our parking lot,” Keil said.

The PennDOT project cost a little less than $5 million dollars. Employees here at Trail Gardens celebrated the bridge opening in style.

“We just had a bottle of champagne in a burlap bag that we broke on the side of the bridge. Couple of the other business owners were present as well as Mike Tobash, our State Representative stopped down. It was nice,” Keil said.

Soon these signs that were present for a few months will be gone and traffic will continue flowing over the new bridge.

