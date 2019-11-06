Brewing Beer for Vets at Wallenpaupack Brewing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A beer can is nothing without its label and the labels on these cans are bigger than just beer. Just in time for Veterans Day, "United We Stand" is the newest beer brewed at Wallenpaupack Brewing Company in Wayne County.

"I just make beer, so if I can help in some small way, I think that's my duty," said head brewer Logan Ackerley.

The brewing company near Hawley held a contest, letting veterans decide what this beer can's label should look like. The winner, a veteran from Rockland County, New York with a summer home in the Poconos, got the first case of beer and the first look at his winning design.

"That's why I put the thank you on the bottom. I wanted to show that I appreciate what came before us. That's why I had the Civil War, the Revolutionary War, WWI, all the different wars, and I tried to show respect," said contest winner Larry Kelly.

The winner also got to choose where a portion of the proceeds go. He chose the Wounded Warrior Project, which is obviously fitting for this beer.

"Especially with the donations that they're going to make to the Wounded Warrior Project, means a lot. I like the feeling of being appreciated."

and with that patriotic label, of course, comes a patriotic taste.

"I brewed an American pale ale, all American ingredients. Honestly, I'm thrilled with how it came out. It's a really nice easy drinking pale ale, not too hoppy, a little nice malt backbone," Ackerly said.

United We Stand is available now, and it will also be on draught at Wallenpaupack Brewing Company.