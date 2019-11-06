30 People Displaced After Fire

Posted 11:04 pm, November 6, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — About 30 people are displaced after a fire at a high rise in Scranton.

Firefighters tell us the flames broke out on the sixth floor of Washington West just before nine Wednesday night.

The fire was quickly put out, but smoke filled the building along north Washington Avenue.

Part of the place had to be evacuated.

About 30 people were moved to hotels for the night.

One woman was taken to the hospital for breathing in too much smoke.

Authorities tell us everyone should be allowed back into the apartment complex Thursday after the fire in Scranton.

