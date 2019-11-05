WNEP-TV’S Veterans Day: Why We Call Them Heroes

Veterans Day:  Why We Call Them Heroes

Monday, November 11, 2019

7:15pm

WNEP-TV

 

Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania knows about the sacrifice and service of its men and women in military service all too well.  WNEP-TV joins the region for a look at Why We Call Them Heroes.

Jon Meyer and Julie Sidoni host this 45-minute Special.  They are joined by:  WNEP’s Don Jacobs, Jackie Lewandoski, and Nikki Krize.

Travel the generations of veterans with us.  Meet some friends and neighbors.  And, get a new appreciation of the love of country so many men and women have made their life’s mission.

There are voices of the past; and help for the future.  Feel the pride of the US Service-person.

As they stand strong and true, protecting our freedom and liberty, join us this Veterans Day in saluting our Veterans.

#whywecallthemheroes

 

