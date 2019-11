Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A warning for drivers in Luzerne County.

Crews plan to close a bridge for repairs Wednesday.

PennDOT says crews will be working on the Water Street bridge in Pittston.

The repairs will close the span connecting Pittston and West Pittston from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Drivers should use the nearby fort Jenkins Bridge during the construction in Luzerne County.