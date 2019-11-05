Voting for Scranton Mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People filed into Weston Field House in Scranton to cast their vote at the polling place on Providence Road.

The city will be deciding a very big race, as a special election for the mayor of Scranton is on the ballot.

That special election was prompted by the resignation of former mayor Bill Courtright who stepped down earlier this year and pleaded guilty to corruption charges.

Still workers here describe the turn out as steady but not crowded.

“I think it’s fair. Better than I expected but also not as much as I expected. I thought they’d bring out a lot more people with the mayoral race,” election worker Barbara Marinucci said.

Seven candidates are vying for the office in city hall, and there’s also a possible write-in vote.

Voters and workers here say with the fate of city up for grabs. Everyone in Scranton should be at polling place today.

“With everything going on in Scranton it’s very important at the time. I believe everybody should use their right to vote and everybody should be coming out to vote today, we need changes in this city, and it needs to be productive change,” Kayla Kindt of Scranton said.

“I think it’s terrifically important. We have to someone to put the city back in order and it has to be someone who’s experienced, knowledgeable and knows what they’re doing when they go into that office.”