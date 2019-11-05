New District Attorney Named in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new District Attorney has been named in Wayne County.

A.G. Howell, a Republican, knocked off incumbent Democrat Patrick Robinson.

Howell defeated Kathy Martin in the primary. He is a Wayne County native who worked for two decades in his family's private firm.

Howell has also served as a public defender and worked for four years as an Assistant District Attorney Under Janine Edwards.

"I was born and raised here. I raised my family here. Wayne County is such a great place to live and I want to be able to keep our home safe and keep it growing by being the District Attorney. That's basically been my platform since day one," said Howell.

Robinson, a Democratic incumbent, was unopposed in the primary. He inherited the District Attorney position in December 2017 when Janine Edwards resigned to become a county judge.

Robinson was First Assistant District Attorney and, when Edwards resigned, by law he took over the top spot.

