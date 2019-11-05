New District Attorney Named in Wayne County

Posted 11:34 pm, November 5, 2019, by and

A new District Attorney has been named in Wayne County.

A.G. Howell, a Republican, knocked off incumbent Democrat Patrick Robinson.

Howell defeated Kathy Martin in the primary. He is a Wayne County native who worked for two decades in his family's private firm.

Howell has also served as a public defender and worked for four years as an Assistant District Attorney Under Janine Edwards.

"I was born and raised here. I raised my family here. Wayne County is such a great place to live and I want to be able to keep our home safe and keep it growing by being the District Attorney. That's basically been my platform since day one," said Howell.

Robinson, a Democratic incumbent, was unopposed in the primary.  He inherited the District Attorney position in December 2017 when Janine Edwards resigned to become a county judge.

Robinson was First Assistant District Attorney and, when Edwards resigned, by law he took over the top spot.

For live election results, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.