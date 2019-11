LOS ANGELES — For the ninth year, Jimmy Kimmel asked parents to pretend they ate all their kids’ Halloween candy and post the video of their reactions to YouTube – and for the ninth year – parents didn’t disappoint.

For those who think Kimmel does this because he enjoys being mean to kids, he says that’s not the case and that he loves kids.

Kimmel even wrote and illustrated a new children’s book called “The Serious Goose” and all of the money he makes from it will go to children’s hospitals.