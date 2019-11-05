× Jeff Cusat Reelected as Mayor of Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Incumbent Jeff Cusat will serve another term as the mayor of Hazleton.

Cusat owns and manages Cusat’s Cafe in Hazleton and formerly ran a travel agency.

He defeated Allison Barletta, the cousin of former U.S. Congressman and Hazleton Mayor Lou Barletta in the primary.

“A lot of people say we appreciate what you did. The city is much better than it was a few years ago. And they see the progress that’s been made with the safety, the playgrounds, the roads, stuff like that. So they said, you’re getting my vote. We’re giving you the opportunity to finish,” said Jeff Cusat.

Bob Yevak, the Democratic nominee, is a Hazleton native. He owns Yevak Detail Plus, an auto and truck detailing place in Hazleton and was the president of the Hazleton Little League for four decades.

“The campaign went very well, we didn’t muddy it up. We were very honest. I had a good team of people with me working real hard. I gave it 5000%,” said Yevak.

