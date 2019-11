× Home in Carbon County Heavily Damaged by Fire

BOWMANSTOWN, Pa. — A home in Carbon County was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

It broke out around 11 a.m. in the place on Fireline Road in Bowmanstown.

Five people at home at the time were able to get out but a family dog died, according to firefighters.

The Red Cross is helping the victims.

There is no word on the cause.