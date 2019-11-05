× Holocaust Survivor Shares His Story With Students

DANVILLE–A living history lesson for students at Danville Area High School. They are learning about the holocaust, and today they heard from someone who lived it.

141631 is a number David Tuck will never forget. For two years of his life that number was his identity. It was given to him at Auschwitz Concentration Camp.

“When I went to sleep after a while I used to say please God let me see the light of day because I thought every night was my last night,” Tuck said.

David Tuck grew up with his grandparents in Poland. His life changed in 1939 when the Germans invaded Poland. The once carefree ten-year old had to wear an armband with yellow stars, that identified him as Jewish. He spent several years in concentration camps including Auschwitz.

“Got a slice of bread in the morning, a slice of bread in the evening and soup in the daytime. The soup, if you find a potato you were lucky,” Tuck said.

David speaks at schools all over the country. His goal is to spread awareness about the Holocaust.

On this day David spoke to students at Danville Area High School. The freshman class is currently learning about the Holocaust. David is a family friend of ninth grader Luciano Spaventa, who asked if David could speak to the students.

“I thought it would have been an interesting event for the students who are learning about it to get a little first hand experience of what it was like in the Holocaust,” Spaventa said.

David talked about the book he wrote, “David Tuck, a Story of Holocaust Survival.”

“I think it`s important because we need to learn about what happened so that it never happens again,” Delaney Bloom said.

David Tuck’s goal is to make Holocaust education mandatory in schools all over the country.