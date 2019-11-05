× Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Keeping Folks Warm with Annual Coat Drive

SUNBURY, Pa. — Now that it’s gotten cooler outside, it’s time to break out those winter coats. Folks at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA are making sure everyone stays warm this year.

“It gets bigger every year, it gets better every year, and the word just keeps spreading. People are coming from all different areas to get a coat,” said Katrina Mouery, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.

Over the past few months, people dropped off coats and winter accessories. Nearly 1,000 coats were donated to the YMCA’s 16th annual coat drive.

“Companies giving brand new coats, community members giving brand new coats, so it’s been pretty amazing,” said Mouery.

Annette Cooper brought a group of students from the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.

“We have lots of kids that don’t have warm coats and items they need for the winter. They were really excited. They earned the opportunity to come offsite and get some items that they need,” Cooper said.

One of those students is Megan Hill of Beavertown.

“I found this cool leather jacket. I think it’s cool,” Hill said. “We don’t have a lot of money to afford the nice coats and coats are expensive.”

“I think it’s really great. It’s for kids in need, families in need. I need things, too,” Justin Marshall said.

Steininger’s Dry Cleaning in Selinsgrove cleaned all of the coats before they went out to the public.

The free coat drive wraps up at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in Sunbury.