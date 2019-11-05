George Brown Wins Wilkes-Barre Mayor’s Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- No surprises in Wilkes-Barre. George Brown will be the city's new mayor.

The former city councilman had a warm welcome at his watch party at Crisnik's on Barney Street.

Brown told supporters the first thing he wants to start working on is cleaning up the streets and getting rid of unsafe potholes.

"You're going to see a new mayorship. You're going to see a new administration that's going to be vibrant and we're going to bring back the economics of this city. We're going to get people to come back because we're going to be clean and safe," said mayor-elect Brown.

Brown beat out incumbent mayor Tony George in the democratic primary and also won enough write-in votes to win the Republican nomination for mayor of Wilkes-Barre.