Escape from Probation Office Prompts Search

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A search is underway in Lackawanna County for a man who fled a probation office. That man was already on probation when he bolted for freedom Tuesday morning in Scranton.
Lackawanna County sheriff deputies and Scranton police searched on foot and from the air throughout the city.
They were looking for Michael Evans who had reported to the county's probation office in the morning. When it was found that he was in violation of his parole, Evans took off still in handcuffs.
Throughout the day, police received tips. A construction crew working below the Harrison Avenue bridge in Scranton told officers they saw Evans near the Nay Aug Gorge.
Shortly after, he was reportedly spotted in the city's Hill Section without handcuffs and on a bike.
"I was right here talking to some buddies when I saw him come up the alley and go down that way. It looked like he was going towards Goodfellas, like down to Turkey hill, towards Goodfellas or Dominos, looked like he was going that way on a pedal bike," Dane Peters said.
The sheriff's department isn't saying yet how Evans was able to escape.
The sheriff says the search is still going on. Anyone with information about Michael Evans' whereabouts is asked to call 911.
9 comments
donny hud43987
Scranton PA, every single day!!! Lmao, wow!!!
Trump2020
When they find him, he should be put to sleep like a lame animal. Scranton would be a better place with one less degenerate running around.
patlf71
#1, Fire that probation officer.
#2, Why are their still construction crews underneath the Harrison Avenue bridge? That project was supposed to be completed over two years ago.
lamestream r
Everyone should be handcuffed behind their backs, period!
patlf71
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
Can’t blame him maybe they caught him smoking the dope they are pushing to get legal, The Pa system is a joke when sentences are like 10 to 20 years and the 10 years is parole by cop rejects now called parole officers if that fails they are prison guards or county workers .
bbidwell79
Go after his wife also she stole 500 dollars from my son!
Sick Puke
hahahaha Used train tracks/train nearby to cut the chain on handcuffs. Then Dremel or grinder from a friend’s house. Youll find him in WB Sherman Hills or Walmart in WB Twp
lickerblisters
The news out of Scranton is always absolutely amazing! Wow. Just wow.