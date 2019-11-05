Escape from Probation Office Prompts Search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A search is underway in Lackawanna County for a man who fled a probation office. That man was already on probation when he bolted for freedom Tuesday morning in Scranton.

Lackawanna County sheriff deputies and Scranton police searched on foot and from the air throughout the city.

They were looking for Michael Evans who had reported to the county's probation office in the morning. When it was found that he was in violation of his parole, Evans took off still in handcuffs.

Throughout the day, police received tips. A construction crew working below the Harrison Avenue bridge in Scranton told officers they saw Evans near the Nay Aug Gorge.

Shortly after, he was reportedly spotted in the city's Hill Section without handcuffs and on a bike.

"I was right here talking to some buddies when I saw him come up the alley and go down that way. It looked like he was going towards Goodfellas, like down to Turkey hill, towards Goodfellas or Dominos, looked like he was going that way on a pedal bike," Dane Peters said.

The sheriff's department isn't saying yet how Evans was able to escape.

The sheriff says the search is still going on. Anyone with information about Michael Evans' whereabouts is asked to call 911.