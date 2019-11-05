× Election Day Support for Volunteer Firefighters in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Pa. — In the front of a fire station in Mayfield, voters cast their ballots on Tuesday. In the back, members of the William Walker Hose Company are making hoagies and chicken soup.

A lot of hours go into the effort.

“Roughly about between 15 and 20, between getting ready for it and doing it for 12 hours until we sell out. It’s one of our biggest fundraisers for the year,” said Aaron Lemoncelli of the hose company.

For more than 20 years, the fire company has sold food on Election Day.

“Every little bit goes a long way, so we don’t get much funding from the borough or the state, so every little bit helps,” said John Knutelski, vice president of William Walker Hose Company.

The money raised goes to pay the fire company’s bills, pays for equipment, and keep things running.

It is an important fundraiser for these volunteers, in a time when more and more fire stations are struggling with too little money, too few volunteers, and not enough community support.

William Walker has about 30 active members.

They had 200 people pre-order hoagies. The rest they make throughout Election Day to sell.

“One, it keeps us serving the community, and two, it puts us out to the community. Like you have all these restaurants serving food, but you can come here and get a $5 hoagie, a $4 cup of soup and go home and have lunch, have dinner, and it benefits your local volunteers. It’s something a little different,” said firefighter Brandon Allan.

Members of the fire company are hoping to raise between $2,000 and $3,000.

