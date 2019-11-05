Election Day 2019 in Scranton

Posted 10:33 am, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:30AM, November 5, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- November 5, 2019, is Election Day, and voters in Scranton cast their ballots for a new mayor.

If democracy had a face, it is that of Martin McDonough. He did what he does every Election Day -- walk several blocks from his home at Hilltop Manor to his polling place, the Kennedy School on Prospect Avenue in Scranton.

The 71 year old makes the trip, on his own, in spite of arthritis and cancer.

"I just you know, like to vote. I think it's my right to do, you know, what I have to do," said McDonough.

Related Story
Historic Special Election for Scranton Mayor’s Office on Election Day

McDonough says he has a little extra energy this year because of the special election for mayor of Scranton. He sees this as an election of change -- more than ever before.

The same goes for Michael Helbing of Olyphant. In Scranton on this Election Day, he's working for one of the seven candidates for mayor.

"It's really good to see so many people active and involved and I think that's an encouraging sign for the city's future," explained Helbing.

The winner fills out the last two years of admitted felon Bill Courtright's term. The winner is also expected to help rid the city of corruption, and that's one of the reasons Maritza Ramirez came to the polls.

She said, "The people of Scranton have an opportunity to change Scranton for the taxpayers."

We don't know who will win, but we do know there is a high expectation for the next person to occupy the mayor's office.

For live election results, click here.

Head here to find your polling location.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.