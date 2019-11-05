Election Day 2019 in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- November 5, 2019, is Election Day, and voters in Scranton cast their ballots for a new mayor.

If democracy had a face, it is that of Martin McDonough. He did what he does every Election Day -- walk several blocks from his home at Hilltop Manor to his polling place, the Kennedy School on Prospect Avenue in Scranton.

The 71 year old makes the trip, on his own, in spite of arthritis and cancer.

"I just you know, like to vote. I think it's my right to do, you know, what I have to do," said McDonough.

McDonough says he has a little extra energy this year because of the special election for mayor of Scranton. He sees this as an election of change -- more than ever before.

The same goes for Michael Helbing of Olyphant. In Scranton on this Election Day, he's working for one of the seven candidates for mayor.

"It's really good to see so many people active and involved and I think that's an encouraging sign for the city's future," explained Helbing.

The winner fills out the last two years of admitted felon Bill Courtright's term. The winner is also expected to help rid the city of corruption, and that's one of the reasons Maritza Ramirez came to the polls.

She said, "The people of Scranton have an opportunity to change Scranton for the taxpayers."

We don't know who will win, but we do know there is a high expectation for the next person to occupy the mayor's office.

