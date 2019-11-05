× Dunmore Man Accused of Bank Fraud

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Dunmore is facing conspiracy to commit bank fraud charges after an IRS investigation indicated he was defrauding the bank.

According to officials, Eric Corborn made a fake brokerage statement claiming he had $14 million. He used that statement to buy properties and vehicles.

Corborn is also accused of making big purchases with checks on accounts that weren’t his.

Investigators said the scheme, which involved an unnamed co-conspirator, racked up over $400,000.