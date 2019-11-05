Democrats Domenick and Notarianni Claiming Lackawanna County Commissioners Spots

Posted 10:09 pm, November 5, 2019, by and

Democrats Jerry Notarianni, incumbent commissioner, and Debi Domenick, a lawyer from Dunmore, have claimed the top two spots in the election for Lackawanna County Commissioners.

Domenick has worked in private practice for years and opened her own firm in 2011.

She is also a trial lawyer for the Lackawanna County Public Defender’s Office.

Nortarianni, from Scranton, was the leading vote-getter in both the Democratic primary and general election for county commission in 2015.

“It’s great to have a running mate that I can actually feel comfortable with and look forward to working with,” said Notarianni about Domenick.

For live election results, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.