Democrats Domenick and Notarianni Claiming Lackawanna County Commissioners Spots

Democrats Jerry Notarianni, incumbent commissioner, and Debi Domenick, a lawyer from Dunmore, have claimed the top two spots in the election for Lackawanna County Commissioners.

Domenick has worked in private practice for years and opened her own firm in 2011.

She is also a trial lawyer for the Lackawanna County Public Defender’s Office.

Nortarianni, from Scranton, was the leading vote-getter in both the Democratic primary and general election for county commission in 2015.

“It’s great to have a running mate that I can actually feel comfortable with and look forward to working with,” said Notarianni about Domenick.

