Democrats Domenick and Notarianni Claim Lackawanna County Commissioners Spots

Posted 10:09 pm, November 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:12PM, November 5, 2019

For the past month, the democratic team of incumbent Jerry Notarianni and newcomer Debi Domenick felt they had a comfortable, if not insurmountable lead.

The two say they worked hard up to election day and cruised to victory.

"You know if you work hard and worry a lot and give it heck and hopefully things work out and I had a lot of confidence and you just hope all goes well and it did," said Notarianni.

Jerry Notarianni says he can also work well with Republican commissioner-elect Chris Chermak and predicts people in Lackawanna County will not see the dysfunction that often plagued the commission over the past four years.

