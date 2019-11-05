Democrats Domenick and Notarianni Claim Lackawanna County Commissioners Spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the past month, the democratic team of incumbent Jerry Notarianni and newcomer Debi Domenick felt they had a comfortable, if not insurmountable lead.

The two say they worked hard up to election day and cruised to victory.

"You know if you work hard and worry a lot and give it heck and hopefully things work out and I had a lot of confidence and you just hope all goes well and it did," said Notarianni.

Jerry Notarianni says he can also work well with Republican commissioner-elect Chris Chermak and predicts people in Lackawanna County will not see the dysfunction that often plagued the commission over the past four years.

For live election results, click here.