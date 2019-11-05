× Church’s Christmas in November Tradition in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Holy Spirit Parish in Lock Haven has been celebrating Christmas in November for almost 40 years.

Holly Mart is one of the church’s biggest fundraisers.

“Holly Mart is our pre-Christmas celebration and we like to get an early jump before everyone gets busy,” said Mary Lou Putek, Holly Mart co-chair.

Holly Mart includes basket raffles, silent auction, and free food. Last year, the Parish raised more than $8,000.

This year’s event will have hundreds of items up for grabs but church officials are still looking for more.

“For instance, the theme baskets, we have put up a signup list to give people fun ideas and there is everything from soup to nuts,” said Putek.

“We are very fortunate that the community comes together and gives us lots of donations, different businesses give us gift cards and then partitioners of our parish and community members will make baskets and make different food items,” said Mazzie Hau, church secretary.

In the past, Holly Mart was held in the basement of the Immaculate Conception Church, but this year it will be right across the street at the Lock Haven Catholic School gymnasium.

“The joy of having it in the Lock Haven Catholic School is wonderful, it’s big and spacious and handicapped so that everyone can manage in,” said Putek.

If you want to donate, you can drop items off at the Immaculate Conception Church. The event will go from 9 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 9 to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

There is no price for admission.