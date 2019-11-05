Chermak Wins Minority Commissioner Spot as Third Place Finisher in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Chermak was declared the minority commissioner of Lackawanna County, while his running mate Mike Giannetta walked away empty-handed.

This is Chermak's first foray into politics but has a history of public service, serving as a volunteer firefighter in Clarks Summit since he was a teenager.

Chermak made his acceptance speech in Scranton.

Commissioner-elect Chermak spoke about his hopes moving forward.

"You know first I want to congratulate Jerry and Debi. I plan on working with them, I hope they want to work with me. I'm sure we could make a good team. We have to move Lackawanna County forward. So you know in the next few weeks I'm sure we'll be talking and figure out where we are going to go from here," said Chermak.

As for Chermak's running mate, Mike Giannetta says he will support the commissioner elect with anything he needs during his term.

Giannetta will still serve as a Scott Township supervisor through the rest of his term.

