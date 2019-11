Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD, Pa. -- The body of a missing man in Pike County has been found.

Fayaz Dahan drove away from his home in the Milford area in the middle of the night on October 1.

According to family members, his body was just discovered on Monday inside his van along Route 6 near Milford.

The family says Dahan was involved in a crash that killed him and sent his vehicle over an embankment and into a wooded area in Pike County.

41.322316 -74.802388