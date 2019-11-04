Turnpike Plans to Go Cashless by 2021

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- In two years, you may not need cash at all on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The turnpike should be cashless by 2021, according to turnpike CEO Mark Compton.

He recently told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the system should be in place in two years.

Overhead gantries will be put up over the next six years to bill drivers.

Toll booths will remain at some ramps to record E-ZPasses and photograph license plates until 2026.

About 600 toll collectors and auditors will lose their jobs when the turnpike goes cashless.

State officials say those workers could take other state jobs.