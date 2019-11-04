Student Trainer Fired Over Social Media Post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Students walked to and from class Monday at Bloomsburg University.

Something many of them were talking about was a social media post that is making the rounds.

"I think it`s really disgusting. It`s not what Bloomsburg stands for and it`s a shame that was put out there on social media for the world to see," said Catherine Rose, senior at Bloomsburg.

Over the weekend a video posted on social media showed a Bloomsburg University student involved in racist behavior.

According to the university, the student was employed by the school's athletic department and has now been fired.

Bloomsburg University put out statements on its social media and emailed students and faculty to let people know what happened.

"This is not who Bloomsburg is. This does not represent any of our values as an institution. We are an open, safe, diverse, inclusive campus," Tom Mcguire, Bloomsburg Spokesperson.

This is not the first time Bloomsburg University has taken action against a student over a social media post.

In 2015, a student lashed out on twitter about little league world series player Mo'ne Davis.

He was dropped from the Bloomsburg University Baseball Team for violating the school's social media rules.

"I don`t see it changing. It didn`t change since I`ve been here and it probably won`t when I leave," Mukalah Upshur, senior at Bloomsburg.

Mukalah Upshur heard about the most recent incident.

"I don`t feel threatened, but I`m not going to say that I feel the safest seeing what goes on," said Upshur.

Students say they are happy the university took action and their classmate is no longer working in the athletic training department.

"He shouldn`t have a position like that if he`s going to have those kinds of views," said Rose.