Preliminary NTSB Report on Schuylkill County Glider Crash

WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report about the deadly crash of an aircraft in Schuylkill County near Tamaqua last month.

Investigators say the pilot from New Jersey was headed back to Blairstown Airport in New Jersey from a location south of Harrisburg at the time of the crash.

According to officials, the pilot was in radio contact with another pilot before the wreck, saying that he was caught in a weak updraft air current near Tamaqua. A short time later a witness saw the glider heading straight towards the ground in Schuylkill County.

