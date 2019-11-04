Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAINT CLAIR, Pa. -- It may only be early November, but as you drive through St. Clair, you can see the Christmas spirit is alive and well in part of Schuylkill County.

"We love Christmas. We love it. We love decorating. November 1st we start. It's amazing. It just brightens everyone's day," said Norm Diehl, St. Clair.

Norm and Sabrina Diehl want that positive energy to spread throughout their beloved home town.

So this year, they came up with a Christmas tradition they're hoping takes off and gets people in the spirit.

"Every kid writes Christmas letters. Where do they go? We thought: 'alright, let's make a place for them to drop it off. Then we thought 'okay, well when we get them, we'll write them back, we'll personalize them and send them from the North Pole. They should receive something back," said Diehl.

The Diehl's know they are only Santa's helpers.

Along 2nd street in the borough across from the police station, it's hard to miss this giant red, decorated mailbox.

The Diehl family decided to build this out of some spare materials that were laying around and have it serve as a mailbox where kids in the community can drop off their letters to Santa and actually get a reply back.

"When I was younger, if I would've gotten a personal letter from Santa, I would've been ecstatic. This is just our way of trying to liven everybody up for the holidays," said Diehl.

And here's the key: If you do drop off a letter, be sure to leave a return address.

That way Santa will know where to send the letter back to.

"We do have a lot of people willing to help us if it does get overwhelming, which I'm actually hoping it does. I hope the kids take it, run with it and love it," said Diehl.

Since putting the mailbox out at the start of the month, several kids have already dropped off their letters for Santa.