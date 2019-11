Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Some homes and businesses had to be evacuated due to a gas leak in Pottsville Monday.

Construction crews were working in the area of 20th and West Market Streets Monday morning and accidentally hit a gas line.

As a precaution people were forced to leave homes and businesses in the immediate area.

But one man told Newswatch 16 the issue was resolved quickly and he was back to work in about an hour in Schuylkill County.