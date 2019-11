Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMERTON, Pa. -- Two families are without a home today after a fire broke out at a double block residence in Carbon County.

Officials say it happened on the third floor around 11:30 a.m. at the place along Princeton Avenue in Palmerton.

Two people were home at the time and made it out okay.

A fire marshal will be there tomorrow to determine the cause of the fire in Palmerton.