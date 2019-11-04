SUPER 16 Sports Final Week #12 2019
—————————————————–
All Games are 7PM Friday, unless noted.
HOST team is on bottom, unless location is indicated.
Class 1-A:
—————
Williams Valley
Tri-Valley @ North Schuylkill H.S.
Lackawanna Trail
Morrisville
Muncy
Canton
Class 2-A:
—————
North-Penn Mansfield
Southern Columbia (SAT 7PM)
Mt. Carmel Area
Troy (SAT 7PM)
Mid Valley
Dunmore
Class 3-A:
—————
Warrior Run
Montoursville
Central Columbia
Loyalsock
Lake Lehman
Wyoming Area
Western Wayne
Scranton Prep
Tamaqua
North Schuylkill @ Lehighton H.S.
Class 4-A:
—————-
Selinsgrove
Jersey Shore
Bethlehem Catholic
Pottsville (SAT 12PM)
Crestwood
Dallas
Berwick
Valley View
Class 5-A:
—————
East Stroudsburg South
Southern Lehigh @ Crum Stadium
Class 6-A:
—————
Wilkes-Barre Area
Delaware Valley