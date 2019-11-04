Posted 9:26 am, November 4, 2019, by

SUPER 16 Sports Final Week #12       2019
—————————————————–

 

All Games are 7PM Friday, unless noted.

HOST team is on bottom, unless location is indicated.

 

Class 1-A:
—————

Williams Valley
Tri-Valley                       @ North Schuylkill H.S.

Lackawanna Trail
Morrisville

Muncy
Canton

 

 

Class 2-A:
—————

North-Penn Mansfield
Southern Columbia                (SAT 7PM)

Mt. Carmel Area
Troy                                                 (SAT 7PM)

Mid Valley
Dunmore

 

 

Class 3-A:
—————

Warrior Run
Montoursville

Central Columbia
Loyalsock

Lake Lehman
Wyoming Area

Western Wayne
Scranton Prep

Tamaqua
North Schuylkill             @ Lehighton H.S.

 

 

Class 4-A:
—————-

Selinsgrove
Jersey Shore

Bethlehem Catholic
Pottsville                                  (SAT 12PM)

Crestwood
Dallas

Berwick
Valley View

 

 

Class 5-A:
—————

East Stroudsburg South
Southern Lehigh                          @ Crum Stadium

 

 

Class 6-A:
—————

Wilkes-Barre Area
Delaware Valley

