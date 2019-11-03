Our Charity Team Tackles the NYC Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY. -- Many members of WNEP’s Ryan’s Run team crossed the finish line in New York’s Central Park Sunday.

It all surrounds the TCS New York City Marathon, which started Sunday morning in Staten Island.

50 thousand runners from 125 countries ran through New York’s five boroughs today.

Our team of 50, right there with them.

Newswatch 16 even found many friendly faces from our area cheering on our charity team in the big apple.

Ryan’s run is spearheaded by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

The campaign raises money to help kids and adults with disabilities at allied services.

“It was bonkers, the entire thing from end to end is just all-out adrenaline. And when add that on top of the motivation that we already had coming in here. It’s hard to explain,” Eric Pochas of Carbondale said.

Speaking of Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey, he finished the marathon in around 4 hours and 45 minutes.

Several other teammates also crossed the finish line in Central Park.