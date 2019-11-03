Firefighters Serve at Annual Fundraiser

Posted 8:02 pm, November 3, 2019, by

WEST HAZELTON, Pa. — Firefighters in Luzerne County took some time away from their typical duties to serve up pulled pork sandwiches.

This is an annual fundraiser for the West Hazleton Fire Company. Visitors could purchase a pulled pork meal and bid on tricky trays.

The firefighters say the support from the community means a lot.

“It’s great to see the community we serve come out and support us it’s nice to know they have our back. We come out here, we try to do our best to serve the community, and it’s nice to know they have our back when it comes to trying to raise funds,” firefighter Kyle Kaschak of West Hazleton said.

The fire department says the fundraiser has been so successful that this year they had to move to a bigger location in West Hazleton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.