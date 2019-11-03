× Firefighters Serve at Annual Fundraiser

WEST HAZELTON, Pa. — Firefighters in Luzerne County took some time away from their typical duties to serve up pulled pork sandwiches.

This is an annual fundraiser for the West Hazleton Fire Company. Visitors could purchase a pulled pork meal and bid on tricky trays.

The firefighters say the support from the community means a lot.

“It’s great to see the community we serve come out and support us it’s nice to know they have our back. We come out here, we try to do our best to serve the community, and it’s nice to know they have our back when it comes to trying to raise funds,” firefighter Kyle Kaschak of West Hazleton said.

The fire department says the fundraiser has been so successful that this year they had to move to a bigger location in West Hazleton.