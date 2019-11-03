× Fall Festivities at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a little brisk Sunday, but that didn’t stop families from coming out to enjoy a day of activities at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

There was a little something for everyone at the outing in Scranton, including horse-drawn carriage rides, campfire smores and spooky storytime from local librarians.

Folks also enjoyed live music while sipping on some hot chocolate.

Families were even able to pet some goats at the fall tradition in Scranton.