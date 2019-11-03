Bouncing for Research

Posted 7:50 pm, November 3, 2019, by

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a bouncing good time all in the name of research in Luzerne County.

Families spent Sunday afternoon at Super Bounce in Wyoming to help Spark and Geisinger get DNA samples from children on the autism spectrum for research purposes all while having a little fun.

Spark is the largest genetic study of autism ever.

The goal is to speed up research and advance the understanding of autism to help improve lives.

“They will all be participating in the research so it will help us with getting research participants and also it’s just a nice event for families as well” Katherine Dent of Spark said.

Families who participated got to bounce around for free here in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.