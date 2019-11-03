× Bouncing for Research

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a bouncing good time all in the name of research in Luzerne County.

Families spent Sunday afternoon at Super Bounce in Wyoming to help Spark and Geisinger get DNA samples from children on the autism spectrum for research purposes all while having a little fun.

Spark is the largest genetic study of autism ever.

The goal is to speed up research and advance the understanding of autism to help improve lives.

“They will all be participating in the research so it will help us with getting research participants and also it’s just a nice event for families as well” Katherine Dent of Spark said.

Families who participated got to bounce around for free here in Luzerne County.