A Man Injured and Two Dogs Killed in An Overnight Fire in Luzerne County

Posted 6:54 pm, November 3, 2019, by

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The flames broke out around 3 o’clock Sunday morning on South Main Street in Ashley.  Neighbors say only one-man lives in the home. He was dragged from the home by a passerby who found him sleeping on the couch.  Two dogs were in an upstairs bedroom when the fire broke out.  Crews were unable to save them.

“Oh, that was his life those two dogs, Lola and Luna and then I heard him yelling I gotta get my dogs but so much smoke. He’s been a good friend, you know? Need any help? He was there. So get well Dave,” neighbor Helen Kennedy said.

A neighbor says she spoke with the family and the man has now been transferred to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center.  A couple living next door was forced from their home after flames melted the vinyl siding off their home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation here in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.