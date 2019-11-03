× A Man Injured and Two Dogs Killed in An Overnight Fire in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The flames broke out around 3 o’clock Sunday morning on South Main Street in Ashley. Neighbors say only one-man lives in the home. He was dragged from the home by a passerby who found him sleeping on the couch. Two dogs were in an upstairs bedroom when the fire broke out. Crews were unable to save them.

“Oh, that was his life those two dogs, Lola and Luna and then I heard him yelling I gotta get my dogs but so much smoke. He’s been a good friend, you know? Need any help? He was there. So get well Dave,” neighbor Helen Kennedy said.

A neighbor says she spoke with the family and the man has now been transferred to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center. A couple living next door was forced from their home after flames melted the vinyl siding off their home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation here in Luzerne County.