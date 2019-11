× 10th Annual Turkey Trot Takes Place in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 10th annual Turkey Trot 5k and 10k Run was held Sunday morning in downtown Scranton.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine hosts the run every year to benefit Friends of the Poor, an organization in Lackawanna County that provides food, clothing and emergency assistance to those in need.

There was even a tiny trot for kids 13 and younger to take part in.