The Potting Shed in Stroudsburg has an amazing variety of home décor and gift items. Whether you purchase items there or have them custom created, you just can't resist being inspired every season. Jackie learns how to make an adorable snowman door decoration that is perfect for Christmas and the winter season.
Vine Wreath Snowman by The Potting Shed
