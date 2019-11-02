Stand Down Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- November is Veterans Month honoring those who served in the armed forces for our country.

But for one local organization, every day is Veterans Day.

"They need help whether it's housing, whether it's mental health services, whether it's just awareness of programs that are available to assist," said Sandra Opshinsky, VRC President.

The Veterans Resource Coalition of NEPA holds it's Annual Stand Down Days twice a year.

One in April and one in November offering clothing and other resources to veterans around Lackawanna County.

"They gave the opportunity to all of us to continue what we consider freedom. They basically signed a check that said that I will give my life if necessary so that you could have the life that you desire," said Opshinsky.

For many veterans, these types of events help them get back on their feet and the help they need.

"I think it's great. There's no better way to show your appreciation for the freedom we enjoy on a daily basis. It's costly, there are a lot of sacrifices to be made for it," Dennis Frison, Vietnam Veteran.

"It means a lot to veterans because there are a lot of us veterans out there that have nothing, and that are damaged, and a lot of drug and alcohol and suicide issues," Jim Noone, U.S. Air Force.

For some veterans like Al Pardini who served in the Marine Corps, he now serves not just his country but his fellow veterans through valor a non-profit based in Jonas pennsylvania.

"We are all brothers and helping each other is what's really important. We bring them in and we help them become independent, get a job, get their own facility," said Frison.

To learn more about the work of the Veterans Resource Coalition or Valor check out their websites.