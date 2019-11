Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County are looking into an attempted armed robbery early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Gardaworld on Stewart Road in Hanover Township just after midnight.

Gardaworld is a private security business.

According to investigators, the suspects tried to rob a company truck even firing off a few shots but took off before they could get away with anything.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing in Luzerne County.