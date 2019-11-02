Short Ribs (with bone marrow) by Le Manhattan Bistro

Posted 10:30 am, November 2, 2019, by

It's a little piece of France in Wilkes-Barre!  Le Manhattan Bistro offers an array of French and American dishes.  Chef John prepared his signature short ribs with bone marrow.

1 carrot diced
1 onion diced
1 stalk celery diced
Thyme
1 qt. red wine
1 qt. veal stock
2 Short ribs
salt pepper

Salt and pepper to liking short ribs on both sides.  Sear short ribs on both sides in pan.

In separate heated pan, add oil.  Then combine  carrot, onion, celery and thyme.  Add red wine, and veal stalk.  Place ribs in pan with stalk, put in oven for 3 hours at 250 degrees and cover with foil.

 

