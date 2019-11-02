Ryan’s Run Team Gears Up for Race Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, Ny. -- WNEP`s Ryan`s Run team is now just one day away from one of the world`s biggest races, the New York City Marathon.

But before Sunday`s 26.2 mile journey our charity team members stopped by the Javitz Center in New York City to pick up their marathon packets and race numbers.

That included Newswatch 16`s Ryan Leckey who spearheads the campaign.

🙌🏻 Here’s another reason to watch Newswatch 16 Sunday Morning tomorrow. 📺 Catch our WNEP Ryan’s Run team LIVE from our charity bus on the move near 5:30, 6 and 6:30 a.m. @WNEP @wnepRyansRun @AndyPalumbo_ — Ryan Leckey (@RyanLeckey) November 2, 2019

Ryan`s Run raises money to help kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

Our team`s runners say they're thrilled the big race is finally here.

"It`s great. I`ve been training for months now, and all the fundraising and what not has come to a peak," said Chris Langley, team member from Kingston.

"So it`s a little bit of a relief, but 26.2 miles is a long way to run, so I`m excited," said Langley.

Our Ryan`s Run team will be among 50,000 other runners from 125 countries in Sunday`s TCS New York City Marathon.

You can track our team in the race or make a last-minute donation to the cause at wnep.com/ryansrun.