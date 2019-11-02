Ryan’s Run Team Gears Up for Race Day

Posted 11:07 pm, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10PM, November 2, 2019

NEW YORK, Ny. -- WNEP`s Ryan`s Run team is now just one day away from one of the world`s biggest races, the New York City Marathon.

But before Sunday`s 26.2 mile journey our charity team members stopped by the Javitz Center in New York City to pick up their marathon packets and race numbers.

That included Newswatch 16`s Ryan Leckey who spearheads the campaign.

Ryan`s Run raises money to help kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

Our team`s runners say they're thrilled the big race is finally here.

"It`s great. I`ve been training for months now, and all the fundraising and what not has come to a peak," said Chris Langley, team member from Kingston.

"So it`s a little bit of a relief, but 26.2 miles is a long way to run, so I`m excited," said Langley.

Our Ryan`s Run team will be among 50,000 other runners from 125 countries in Sunday`s TCS New York City Marathon.

You can track our team in the race or make a last-minute donation to the cause at wnep.com/ryansrun.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.