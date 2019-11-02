× Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Police have identified the victim as Thomas Scott Roney Sr, 59.

Police say the body was found around 10 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in Danville.

Officials say they are investigating what led to Roney’s death and are calling the circumstances suspicious.

They did not say whether there was a person of interest in their investigation.

Neighbors did not want to speak with Newswatch 16 on camera but said that this is usually a quiet neighborhood and they were surprised by all of the activity Friday.

Police say an autopsy was done today.

We reached out to the Montour County Coroner but have not heard back.