Lewisburg Wins District IV Class “AAA” Field Hockey Title

Gaby Markunas and Dana Mangano scored goals and the Lewisburg field hockey team beat Bloomsburg 2-1 in the District IV Class "AAA" Championship. Lewisburg also won a district title in boys soccer and a state title in boys cross country on Saturday.
