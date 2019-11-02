Fourth Annual Mystical Masquerade Ball in Carbondale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A glamorous twist on Halloween in Carbondale.

This is the Fourth Annual Mystical Masquerade Ball.

The fundraiser benefits the development of the Susquehanna County Recreation Center planned for the Kinsley Area.

Organizers say they expect to break ground in 2020 for the new center and proceeds from this event helped get them there.

"We are thrilled with the enthusiasm of the community behind us, being our biggest event of the year. it's wonderful," said Patty Bohs-Pass, Susquehanna Community Rec Center.

The theme of the masquerade was day of the dead.

Newswatch 16's very own Courtney Harrison emceed the ball in Lackawanna County.