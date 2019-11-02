Fourth Annual Mystical Masquerade Ball in Carbondale

Posted 10:57 pm, November 2, 2019, by

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A glamorous twist on Halloween in Carbondale.

This is the Fourth Annual Mystical Masquerade Ball.

The fundraiser benefits the development of the Susquehanna County Recreation Center planned for the Kinsley Area.

Organizers say they expect to break ground in 2020 for the new center and proceeds from this event helped get them there.

"We are thrilled with the enthusiasm of the community behind us, being our biggest event of the year. it's wonderful," said Patty Bohs-Pass, Susquehanna Community Rec Center.

The theme of the masquerade was day of the dead.

Newswatch 16's very own Courtney Harrison emceed the ball in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.